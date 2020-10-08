Hastings, Nebraska, resident Per Lysthauge, 90, died peacefully at his home.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, at First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Joel Remmers officiating. In honoring his wish to be cremated there is no viewing or visitation. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Hastings. Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Per was born on the farm in Tandskovgarrd, Denmark, January 5, 1930, the son of Jens and Laura Katrine (Gustavussen) Lysthauge. He married Gayle Richardson on November 25, 1964, in Hutchinson, Kansas. Per was a member of First St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. He worked for Krause Corp. in Hutchinson, Kansas for 34 years.
Per is survived by his wife of 55 years, Gayle; children and grandchildren, son, Dan of Canada, daughter, Kirsten Oatman (Ramsey and Brandon) of Hastings; and daughter-in-law, Renee Lysthauge (Megan and Haley) of Tinley Park, Illinois; brothers, Ib and Sven Lysthauge of Denmark; sister, Grete Shannon of Canada; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins in Denmark and Canada.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
