Clay Center, Nebraska resident, Peter R. "Rod" Strobl, 74, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, a private graveside service will be held at the Clay Center Cemetery. A public memorial service will be conducted once the COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. Visitation will be Monday, March 30, 2020, from 1-8 p.m. at McLaughlin Funeral Chapel in Clay Center. Memorial contributions may be directed to the family to be designated later. Condolences may be left at www.mclaughlinchapel.com.

