Hastings, Nebraska resident, Philander D. Jenkins Sr., 60, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Mary Lanning Healthare in Hastings.
Philander's wishes were to be cremated. There is no visitation or memorial services at this time. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family.
Phil was born September 9, 1959 to Willie and Lillian Mae (Oglesby) Jenkins in Chicago, Illinois. He grew up in Greensville, South Carolina graduating from Bowen High School and job corps there. He lived in Chicago until moving to Hastings in 2012. Phil’s family would like to thank everyone that welcomed Phil with open arms into the Hastings community; he had come a long way in life before moving here. With community support Phil loved the friendly, quite place that he called home. His dream was to retire in Hastings. He worked for Goodwill Industries as a private contractor for the State of Nebraska. He enjoyed taking care of Brandon.
He was a member of the Evangelical Free Church. Phil enjoyed hearing and receiving the word of God.
Phil is survived by three sons, Philander Jenkins Jr., Willie Jenkins III, and Isiah Jenkins; one granddaughter, Zyana Mae Jenkins; four brothers, Jacinto Jenkins, Rodney M. Jenkins, Kevin D. Jenkins, and Willie D. Jenkins II; three sisters, Shirley Evans, Willow Jenkins and Vonceille Jenkins; and one nephew, Joseph L. Evans.
He is preceded in death by his parents.
