Private Mass for Phyllis M. Hanson will be on Saturday, January 9, at 10:30 a.m. at the St. John’s Catholic Church in Smithfield, Nebraska. Burial at Robb Cemetery at rural Gosper County.
Phyllis’ Mass will be live-streamed on the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/Nelson-Bauer-Funeral-Homes-11160111
Visitation and rosary were held Friday, January 8, at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege.
Phyllis Hanson, 94, of rural Smithfield, died Saturday, January 2, 2021, at her home of 72 years, surrounded by her family.
She married Donald Hanson and they were blessed with seven children.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her parents; one brother in infancy, Clarence; a daughter, Lois Hanson; her husband of 65 years, Donald E. Hanson, in 2014; her sister, Eleanor Butts, and her two husbands, Ray and Bill; brothers-in-law, Lawrence Hanson and his wife, Ruth, and Robert Hanson and his wife, Mary; and Doris’ husbands: Cal, and Keith; and a son-in-law, Jerry Whitney.
Survivors include six children, Karren Whitney of Hastings, Sharlyn Bogner and her husband, John Noyes of Kearney, Mary Lee Whitney and her husband, Lyle of Hastings, Christine Hanson of Elwood, Gordon Hanson and his wife, Donna of Elwood and Chuck Hanson of Lincoln; and many extended family members, other relatives and friends.
A memorial has been established in Phyllis’ honor and kindly suggested to the St. John’s Catholic Church in Smithfield, the Elwood EMT’s, or to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society.
