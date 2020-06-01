Hastings, Nebraska, resident Randy Joe McCoy, 62, passed away May 30, 2020, in Hershey, Nebraska, due to a car accident.
Private family service will be Friday, June 5, at the Apfel Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will be in the Kenesaw Cemetery in Kenesaw. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family. Memorials may be given to the family.
Randy was born September 1, 1957, to William Mark and Fern (York) McCoy in Hastings. He attended Hastings High School graduating in 1976. Randy was a route salesman for Metz Bakery for 29 years, retiring in 2019. He was very dedicated to his job and loved working there.
Randy loved to laugh and would do anything for anyone. He enjoyed watching TV westerns and cooking for friends and family. He was a Las Vegas Raiders fan. Randy coached his boys in baseball and basketball for years in Hastings. He enjoyed golfing.
He is survived by two sons, Colton McCoy and Levi McCoy, both of Hastings; five siblings, William (Sharon) McCoy of Michigan, Richard L. (Karen) McCoy, Jolene Rutt, Glenda (Phil) Thaut and Jerry (Nancy) McCoy all of Hastings; mother of his children, Joni McCoy; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Joyce McCoy; and one brother, Ronald McCoy.
