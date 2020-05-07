Hastings, Nebraska resident, Randy Rose, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at home, in Hastings.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, private family burial will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Memorials may be given to the family to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Randy Lynn Rose was born August 28, 1962, to Gilbert and Norma Jean (Nass) Rose in Hastings. On January 13, 1996, he married Lynn Black. Randy worked at Werner Construction Company and was a lifelong resident of Hastings. He enjoyed digging for buried treasure with his metal detector and was a chocolate lover.
Randy was preceded in death by his father; brother, Dennis; grandparents; and brother-in-law, Jerry Snavely.
Survivors include wife, Lynn Rose of Hastings; children, Jake Rose of Sutton and Randa Kai of Pender; mother, Jean Rose of Hastings; siblings and spouses, Jan Snavely of Hastings, Ronda and Paul Cunningham of Marquette, Dale and Penny Rose of Hastings, Jerry and Karen Rose of Davenport; grandchildren, Graham, Adeline, Aiden; aunt, Shirley Kerns; many nieces and nephews; and beloved dog, Sophie.
