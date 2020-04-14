Ray Gene Hinz, oldest child of Eldred John Carl and Evaline Marie (Horst) Hinz, was born February 18, 1949, in Nelson, Nebraska. He departed this life on Good Friday, April 10, 2020, in Clay Center, Nebraska, at the age of 71 years, 1 month, and 23 days.
Ray was baptized on March 27, 1949, at St. Mark Lutheran Church in Ruskin, Nebraska, and was confirmed there on May 17, 1964. He attended elementary school in Oak and graduated from Nelson High School in 1969. Ray served in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard. He received a degree in welding at Western Nebraska Technical College in Sidney. Throughout the years he worked as a welder for Western Land Roller in Hastings, National Crane in Waverly, and National Boiler in Lincoln. On April 24, 1987, he was united in marriage to Karen Kort at First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings. They lived in the Edgar and Clay Center vicinities. Ray was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Hastings.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife, Karen of Clay Center; brothers, Glenn (Patty) Hinz of Hebron, Lynn (Sharon) Hinz of Saratoga, Wyoming, Dean (Keiko) Hinz and Neal (Glenda) Hinz, both of Lincoln, and Dale (Heidi) Hinz of Maricopa, Arizona; sister, Marlene (Byron) Cox of Platte City, Missouri; sisters-in-law, Nola Glover of Hastings, and Letha (Richard) Oxley of Lincoln; nieces, nephews, other relatives, and a host of friends.
Funeral service and inurnment will be at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at wmsfh.com. Williams Funeral Home of Edgar is in charge of the arrangements.
