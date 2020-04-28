Davenport, Nebraska resident, Ray Karnatz, 93, passed away April 26, 2020 in Hebron, Nebraska.
Graveside services with Military Honors will be 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Davenport City Cemetery in Davenport with Pastor Connie Raess officiating. Visitation is 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Urbauer-Price Funeral Home, 100 S. Linden, in Davenport. Memorials may go to the family to be established at a later date. Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is in charge of arrangements.
Ray was born August 10, 1926 in Davenport to William Karnatz and Jessie (Cassell) Karnatz. He was a U.S. Army veteran. He married Margaret Gerdes on February 11, 1956.
He is preceded in death by his parents, William and Jessie; son, Brian Karnatz; brother, Lovelle Karnatz; sister, Rhoda Belle Lowery; sister, Ruby Lonsdale; nephews, Stanley Lowery and Darwin Lonsdale; and niece, Kathy Karnatz.
Ray will be missed by many friends and family.
He is survived by his wife, Margaret Karnatz of Davenport; daughter, Joanne Erickson and her husband, Keith of Gilbert, Arizona; daughter, Nancy Schlautman and her husband, Neal of Saronville; daughter, Lisa Karnatz of Phoenix, Arizona; and son, Bruce Karnatz of Kearney. Ray leaves behind grandsons, Kirk Erickson and wife, Brittany and daughter, Charlotte and son, Bear of Gilbert, Arizona, Austin Karnatz and Brian Splater, and son, Jaxon and daughter, Ellie of Superior, Taylor Schlautman and wife, Kayla and son, Benjamin and daughter, Josephine of Wahoo, and Cody Stadler of Minden; granddaughters, Mackenzie Bartek and husband, Kyle and daughters Siena and Tatum of Lincoln, Neale Goldsberry and husband Garrett of Davey, and Sydney Stadler and fiance Chase of Kearney.
