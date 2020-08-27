Juniata, Nebraska, resident RayCelia Frerichs, 94, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Harvard Rest Haven in Harvard, Nebraska.
Services will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Juniata Cemetery in Juniata. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to the Juniata Cemetery. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
RayCelia was born January 16, 1926, at Prosser, Nebraska, the youngest of three daughters born to Lindley McKinley and Ray Anna (Kuntz) Overfield. She grew up along the Missouri Pacific Railroad track for which her dad was an engine watchman. RayCelia joined the Prosser Methodist Church at age 12, during a Nebraska thunderstorm. It was quite a kid’s life growing up in Prosser, flying kites, playing ball, and playing ball while riding their bikes. She swam in the Kenesaw sandpit, climbed the railroad roundhouse and water tower, and was the reason for her mother’s grey hair. RayCelia went to Prosser School for eight years then rode the school bus to Juniata, where she graduated from Juniata High School in 1943. She attended Hastings College for one year.
RayCelia married Walter Frerichs of Juniata on April 6, 1944. After 57 years of married life, Walt died on May 21, 2001. They spent most of their life farming. Joining their family were three children, Dan, Tom, and Lynne. RayCelia enjoyed sports, especially bowling. She volunteered over 9,000 hours as a Pink Lady at Mary Lanning Healthcare.
RayCelia was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Walter Frerichs; and grandson, Shaun.
Survivors include sons, Dan (Elizabeth) Frerichs of Gothenburg, Tom (Joann) Frerichs of Juniata; daughter, Lynne Wiseman of Juniata; grandchildren, Kris, Mike, Dani, Michele, John, Shane; and great-grandchildren, Jerome, Jordan, Shea, Beau, Zane, Nikolina, Bentley, Finley, Everley, and Coralynn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.