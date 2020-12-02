Hastings, Nebraska, resident Raye C. Stutzman, 92, passed away Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Perkins Pavilion Good Samaritan Society-Hastings Village in Hastings.
Private family graveside services will be held at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Book signing will be 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Judes Children's Research Hospital.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Raye was born April 7, 1928, in Newman Grove, NE to Kenneth & Elizabeth (Larsen) Erickson. She attended Albion High School. Raye married Calvin E. Stutzman on July 1, 1947, in Seward; he preceded her in death on August 15, 2016. She was a homemaker, an excellent seamstress, loved to read and listen to music. Raye enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. She attended First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Raye was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Calvin E. Stutzman; infant daughter, Terri; daughters-in-law, Mary Stutzman and Cheryl Stutzman; three brothers; and one sister.
Survivors include sons, Doug Stutzman of Hastings, Randy Stutzman & friend Rogene of Hastings; daughter, Sandy Stutzman & friend John of Hastings; grandchildren; Sherry (Tim) Keyes, Jody Stutzman, Jake Stutzman; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Mike (Dee) Erickson of Mission, TX, Keith Erickson of Lincoln and many nieces and nephews.
