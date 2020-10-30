Hastings, Nebraska, resident Raymond A. “Ray” Schutte, 80, passed away Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary will be 6 p.m. Monday, November 2, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial will be 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, November 3, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat officiating. The service will be live-streamed on St. Cecilia Catholic Church’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/stceciliahastings. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation is 9 a.m. — 7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Cecilia Catholic Church.
For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ray was born May 23, 1940, in Lawrence to Alois and Helen (Hlavac) Schutte. He graduated from Lawrence High School and then served in the U.S. Army as a Private 1st Class from September 18, 1963, to July 1, 1965. He married Phyllis Pettit on April 1, 1967, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings; she preceded him in death on May 15, 2013.
Ray worked for the U.S. Postal Service, and was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church. He was also a member of the American Legion in Lawrence, Veterans of Foreign Wars in Hastings, and Knights of Columbus Council 11823.
Ray was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Phyllis; brothers, Marion Schutte, Alois “Butch” Schutte Jr., Eddie Schutte, and Paul Schutte; and infant brother, Francis Schutte.
Survivors include; sons, Shane Schutte of Glenwood, IA, Lance (Alicia) Schutte of Clay Center; grandchildren, Colton Schutte, Cameron Schutte, Caleb Schutte, Wyatt Schutte, Jordan Schutte; sisters, Marilyn (Gene) Svoboda of Lawrence, Carolyn Kitten of Hastings, Sharon (Ron) Willmes of Roseland, Ellen (Richard) Kistler of Kearney; brothers, Howard (Dee) Schutte of Hastings, Don (Karen) Schutte of Kearney; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
