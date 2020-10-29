Hastings, Nebraska, resident Raymond A. “Ray” Schutte, 80, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services are pending. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center of Hastings is serving the family.
