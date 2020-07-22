Blue Hill, Nebraska resident, Raymond G. Cook, 65, passed away on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Private family graveside service will be 11 a.m. Friday, July 24, 2020 at the Blue Hill Cemetery with Pastor Dan Albers officiating. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
Raymond was born on November 3, 1954 to Raymond H. and Wilma D. (Robison) Cook at Gideon, Missouri. He married Patricia (Bentz) Medina on August 17, 2002 in their backyard in Blue Hill. During his life he lived in Missouri, Colorado, Kansas and Nebraska. He worked at the Sugar Factory and Bird Bell company in Colorado and at the Imperial Mall in Hastings and Grain elevators in Nebraska. He enjoyed working in the yard, mowing for others, drawing and spending time with his wife Pat.
Ray is survived by his wife, Pat of Blue Hill; stepdaughter, Shellene Medina of Blue Hill; two brothers, Rick (Brenda) Cook of Alma and Craig (Nona) Cook of Merino, Colorado; two sisters, Teresa Lee of Sterling, Colorado and Sheila Anglemyer of New Castle, Delaware; several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one son, Raymond Gene Cook; and one brother, Charles.
