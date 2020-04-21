Rebecca “Becky” Ann (Hawkins) Alber, 72, of Blue Hill, Nebraska, died unexpectedly Sunday, April 19, 2020, in her home south of Blue Hill.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a family graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, April 25, at the Red Cloud Cemetery in Red Cloud, Nebraska, with Rev. Dan Benedict officiating. Visitation will be Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. - 8 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home, 241 West 4th Avenue, Red Cloud, NE, 68970. Memorials can be directed to the family at 1807 Road S, Blue Hill, NE 68930. Williams Funeral Home in Red Cloud is in charge of arrangements.
Becky was born on February 26, 1948, to Ralph “Junior” and Francis (Jones) Hawkins in Frankfurt, Indiana. She attended Scirdeville and Goldsmith Grade Schools, Jefferson Township Junior High and High Schools in Kempton, Indiana, which unfortunately closed after her sophomore year, and she graduated from Tipton High School in 1966. After graduation, Becky became a bookkeeper for Ida and Andy, a local pipe company, where she met Gerald Alber, who had been in the Air Force, stationed at Bunker Hill, Indiana and was a Nebraska native. Becky and Gerald married on July 29, 1967, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont, Nebraska. They went back to Indiana to make their home in Kokomo and began their family in Kempton, until 1973, when they moved back to Blue Hill so Gerald could help his dad on the family farm. Together they have resided there for 47 years.
Becky enjoyed life! She was a loving wife, mother and grandma and a dedicated housewife and stay at home mom. She worked at the Blue Hill Care Center and Rosemont grain elevator. Her unconditional love for family and friends was immeasurable. She treasured her seven grandchildren and greatly anticipated the arrival of grandchild number eight this coming November. She loved celebrating and decorating for the holidays and looked forward to family gatherings. Through the years she also enjoyed being a room mother, painting ceramics, card clubs with friends and bowling.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Ralph and Frances Hawkins.
Becky is survived by her husband, Gerald “Jerry” Alber; children, Angie Kort and husband Barry, of Belleville, Kansas, Tim Alber and Keri Schunk of Blue Hill, and Martin Alber and Jill Mohlman of Blue Hill; grandchildren, Kerry Kort, Kody Kort, Kelsey and Nick Junker, Kegan Kort and Katie Kort all of Kansas, Taylor and Mackenzie Alber of Blue Hill; sister and brother-in-law, Cheri and Butch Schulenburg of Cowles, Nebraska; sisters-in-law and brothers-in-law, Virginia and Melvin Schmidt of Tremont, Illinois and Lynn and Donna Alber of Hastings; plus nieces and nephews, other relatives and many friends.
