Rebecca Sue “Becky” Engelhardt was born on June 15, 1959, in Hastings, Nebraska. She passed away at her home in Lawrence, Nebraska, on June 14, 2020, one day shy of her 61st birthday.
Services will be 9 a.m. Friday, June 19, at the North Shore Assembly of God Church in Hastings with Pastor Chris Johnson officiating. Burial of ashes will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Lawrence. There will be no viewing or visitation as her wishes were to be cremated. A memorial has been established to be designated at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill, Nebraska is in charge of arrangements.
Becky was a daughter to Ray (Betty) Engelhardt and Wilma (Don) Krebsbach; a sister to Deb Swaer and Bill (Maria) Engelhardt; a mother to Donnie (Gina) Engelhardt and Merlin “Bo” Dilley Jr. and a Nana to Kanin and Kyler Engelhardt. Her circle of friends was small but loved fiercely. Her heart was big and she had a soft spot for anyone in need.
Becky had many adventures in her lifetime, sometimes taking her across the country. She found joy in her family, friends and her beloved pets. Becky worked as a dispatcher for Dahlsten Trucking for over seven years. She then went on to work numerous jobs in the health care field. She loved working with people, giving them a chance at life, never judging along the way.
Rebecca is preceded in death by her mother, Wilma Krebsbach; and her sister, Deb Swaer.
