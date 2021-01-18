Former area resident Rhonda K. Pickard, 74, passed away on Saturday, January 16, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona, due to complications of COVID-19/pneumonia.
Rhonda was born February 14, 1946, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Milton and Dorothy Saathoff. Rhonda grew up in rural Edgar. She graduated from Clay Center High School. Rhonda married Herb Pickard on August 13, 1966, in Clay Center.
Rhonda, or “Red” as many people knew her, loved camping, gardening, canning, baking, quilting and making wine. But her real passion was spending time with her family and friends.
Rhonda is survived by her husband of 54 years, Herb; children, Jeff (Pam) and Phil (Jacki); grandsons, Nicholas, Travis and Trevor; granddaughter, Carli Roberts (Geoff), all of Lincoln; brother, Larry (Sherryl) Saathoff of Hastings; brother-in-law, Richard of Missouri; five great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton and Dorothy; and grandson, Sydney.
Memorials to donor choices. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
