Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rhonda May Wendel, 70, passed away Sunday, April 19, 2020, at The Monarch in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Due to COVID-19 directed health measures, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation is 12-4 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home. We will be in compliance with the CDC guidelines of 10 people gathering at a time for visitation; your cooperation is appreciated. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Rhonda was born January 1, 1950, in Hastings to Dallas and Faye (Nelson) Kral. She graduated valedictorian from Holstein High School and received her bachelor of science degree from Kearney State College. She continued her education at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln earning a degree as a Registered Medical Technologist through A.S.C.P. (American Society of Clinical Pathologists). Rhonda married Richard Wendel on December 1, 1973 and they had two children, Becky and Ryan.
Rhonda was employed as a medical technologist at Mary Lanning Healthcare from 1972 and retired in December 2015. She enjoyed gardening, quilting, and spending time with her grandchildren.
Rhonda was preceded in death by her parents; and husband, Richard Wendel.
Survivors include daughter, spouse and family, Becky and Bryan Carpenter of Chaska, Minnesota, Bre, Makenna, and Millie; son, spouse and family, Ryan and Machelle Wendel of Lincoln, Emilia; and brother and spouse, Jerry and Jan Kral of Anchorage, Alaska.
