Hastings, Nebraska resident, Richard Dean “Dick” Yost, 84, passed away Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Burial will be at a later date at the National Cemetery in Omaha. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to All Saints Chapel at Good Samaritan Village. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dick was born on the family farm north of Clay Center, Nebraska on August 12, 1935, to Edmund and Esther Yost. A brother Steve was born in 1942. Dick was always proud to be a farm boy and began driving a tractor when he was 11 years old. He was an All-State football player at Clay Center and graduated from there in 1953. That fall he attended the University of Nebraska and was honored to be a member of the Freshman football program. He was drafted in the fall of 1954 into the Navy and served as a Medic in the Marine Corps stationed in California. He owned an international marketing company, Yost Enterprises.
Dick married Dorrene Frost of St. Paul, Nebraska on August 9, 1956. To this union two children were born, Michael and Patricia. He resided in California for 50 years. After Dorrene’s death, he made contact with a 6th grade through high school classmate Lona Rae (Peterson) Dedrickson whose husband had died. Dick and Lona made the decision to marry and live the last years of their lives together.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents; and first wife, Dorrene Yost.
Survivors include wife, Lona Yost of Hastings; children and spouses, Michael and Sheryl Yost of Rupert, Idaho, Patricia and Chris Taylor of Colton, California, Randal and Susan Dedrickson of Trenton, South Carolina, Kathryn and Michael Connell of West Linn, Oregon, Susan Sunderman of Omaha, Robert and Angela Dedrickson of Council Bluffs, Iowa; 19 grandchildren and spouses; 16 great-grandchildren; brother and spouse, Steven and Carol Yost of Clay Center; many other family members.
