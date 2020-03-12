Former Hastings, Nebraska resident, Richard D. Shaw, 84, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Premier Estates in Kenesaw, Nebraska.
Private family services are planned. In honoring his wish to be cremated there is no viewing or visitation. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings is handling arrangements. Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation. Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Richard Dale Shaw was born January 10, 1936 in Hastings, the son of Harold and Esther (Yost) Shaw. He was a custodian for Pastime Lanes in Hastings. Richard was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. He enjoyed time spent with his family going to his grandchildren’s sporting activities and building model airplanes.
Richard was preceded in death by his parents.
He is survived by his son, Mike (Linda) Shaw of Hastings; grandchildren, Michael Shaw, Jacob Shaw, Katelyn Shaw, Isaiah Shaw, Madison Shaw, and Owen Shaw; and cousin, Marion Hollenborg of Portland, Oregon.
