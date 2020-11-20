Hastings, Nebraska resident Richard “Dick” Friend, 88, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Rosary will be 2 p.m. and Mass of Christian Burial will follow Wednesday, November 25, at St. Cecilia Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Christopher Kubat and Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 1:15-2 p.m. at the church. Memorials may be given to Friend Family Academic Scholarship at Hastings College or Hastings Elks Lodge #159. For the health and safety of others face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral, your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.