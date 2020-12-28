It is with great sadness to announce the passing of Richard E. Kehn, 79, on Sunday, December 27, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Per his wishes to be cremated, there will be no viewing or services. Memorials may be given to Start Over Rover. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Special thanks to Mike and Donna for all their comfort and love.
He will be lovingly remembered by his wife, of 42 years, Margaret, and his fur baby, Cali.
