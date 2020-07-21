Hastings, Nebraska, resident Richard E. “Rich” Perdew, 64, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Greg Lindenberger officiating. Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Please follow social distancing requirements while at the service and burial. Visitation will be 9 a.m. – 7 p.m. Wednesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Memorials may be given to Southern Hills Golf Course or Morrison Cancer Center. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Rich was born November 8, 1955, in Hastings, to James T. and Edith (Marsh) Perdew. He graduated from Hastings High School in 1974 and attended Hastings College. Rich attended PGA School and became a golf pro working at Kearney Country Club and Oakland Country Club in Oakland, Nebraska in the early 80’s. Rich worked at Kully Pipe & Steel as a logistics manager.
Rich married Kathy Smith on October 10, 1987, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and Southern Hills Golf Course. Rich was an avid golfer that enjoyed spending countless hours on the course playing, watching, and especially teaching alongside his friends and family. Revered by all as a loving husband, proud father and wonderful grandfather, Rich fought his battle with cancer courageously, never losing the quick wit personality that everyone loved. Each weekend Rich could be found giving a lesson on the course, smiling behind a grandson’s dugout, cheering loudly at a grandkids’ basketball game, or having a great time surrounded by his loving family in the backyard; and will be missed dearly in all those places.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jim and Sheila Smith; and beloved dog, Sam.
Survivors include wife, Kathy Perdew of Hastings; children, spouses and families, Trish and Brian Keller of Madison, South Dakota, Tessia, Braeden and Ellie, Erin Fisher of Lincoln, Alivia, Alexa, Noah and Grayson, Andy and Mandy Perdew of Central City, Drew, Micah, Taytum and Selah, Jason Perdew of Hastings, Anastasia and Eva, Sara and Josh Armon of Hastings, Jamison, Owen and Emma; brother and spouse, Jim and Sherill Perdew of Hastings; sister and spouse, Mary Ann and Joe Parker of Peachtree City, Georgia; numerous extended family members.
