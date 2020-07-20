Hastings, Nebraska, resident Richard E. “Rich” Perdew, 64, passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial services are 10:30 a.m. Thursday, July 23, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings with Pastor Greg Lindenberger officiating. Burial will be at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at Sunset Memorial Gardens Cemetery in Hastings. Please follow social distancing requirements while at the service and burial.
Visitation is 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday with family present 5-7 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you.
Memorials may be given to Southern Hills Golf Course or Morrison Cancer Center. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
