Hastings, Nebraska, resident Richard J. “Dick” Davey, 87, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home.
Rosary is 6:30 p.m. Friday, July 24, at Butler Volland Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial is 10 a.m. Saturday, July 25, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Thomas Brouillette officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation is 1-6:30 p.m. Friday with family present 5-6:30 p.m. at the funeral home, and one hour prior to service at the church. Memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church or Hope Lodge in Omaha. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.