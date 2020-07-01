Hastings, Nebraska resident, Richard Johnson “Ric” Stone Jr., 65, passed away Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial Services will be held at a later date. There will be no viewing or visitation. Memorials may be given to Myotonic Dystrophy Foundation, 663 Thirteenth
Street, Suite 100, Oakland, CA 94612. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Ric was born May 31, 1955, in Lincoln, Nebraska to Richard Johnson Stone Sr. and Mary E. (Armour) Stone. He graduated from Sargent High School in Sargent, Nebraska in 1972, and earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Education from the University of Nebraska in Lincoln in 1977. Ric married Cenciana Meteolechol on September 10, 1994, at First United Methodist Church in Hastings.
Ric worked as a recreational therapist at Hastings Regional Center, Good Samaritan Village, Mary Lanning Healthcare, Martin Luther Homes, and Opportunity House, and also worked for a time at Wal-Mart. He attended First United Methodist Church and was a member of the Kappa Sigma Fraternity at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
Ric was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include wife, Cenciana Stone of Hastings; children, Shelby Stone of Hastings and Trevor Stone of Lincoln; sister and spouse, Debi and Wayne Garrison of Lincoln; nieces and spouses, Emily Garrison-Lenz and Tyron Lenz, Gabriel and Jason Bargen; nephew and spouse, Nicholas and Richelle Garrison.
