Hastings, Nebraska resident Richard J. “Rich” Ondracek, 82, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home.
Rosary will be 10 a.m. and Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, November 24, at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial with military rights by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be live-streamed live on St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/STMHastings. Book signing will be 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to St. Michael’s Catholic Church.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the book signing and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Rich was born September 7, 1938, in Verdigre, Nebraska to Ted Sr. & Veronica (Beran) Ondracek. He graduated from Verdigre High School in 1956. Rich served in the U.S. Navy from July 24, 1956 to June 5, 1959. He married Lola Mae Church on September 9, 1961, at Verdigre.
Rich was a journeyman plumber for 16 years and owned and operated the Blair House Motel in Blair, Tower Motel in Holdrege, X-L and Rainbow Motels in Hastings. Rich and his wife retired in 1997. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Third Degree Council 1123, and Eagles.
Rich was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister, Gertrude; and sister, Pat Ricciardello.
Survivors include his wife, Lola Mae Ondracek of Hastings; daughters, Susan (Lamont) Hemberger of Juniata, Janet (Jay) Meyer of Campbell; six grandchildren; sister Veronica Tharnish of Lincoln; brother, Ted Ondracek Jr. of Des Moines, Iowa; 11 nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.