York, Nebraska resident, Richard Lee Asmus, 71, passed away Thursday, September 17, 2020 in York.
He was born on April 1, 1949 in Lincoln to Raymond and Engelean (Gembler) Asmus. Richard graduated from Hastings Senior High in 1967 and then attended Hastings College with a major in History. He served his country as a member of the United States Army during the Vietnam War. On December 27, 1970, Richard was united in marriage to Diana Kay Miller in Hastings, Nebraska. Together they shared three children. Diana passed away on November 23, 1997. On January 31, 1999 Richard was united in marriage to Ginger Gordon in Hastings.
Richard was a member of First St. Paul's Lutheran Church in Hastings where he served on the church council. After relocating, he later became a member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York. During his early working years, Richard worked on his family’s farm and as a DJ at KHAS Radio in Hastings. He also worked in banking, retail, security, and was a corrections officer for the State of Nebraska Prison System. After retiring from corrections, he was security and bailiff for the York County Courthouse. He was known for announcing Hastings High School Basketball, Tri-City Diesel Football, and Nebraska Cranes Basketball games. He also served on the Hastings Board of Education. Richard had a great love of sports, especially Husker Football and Kansas City Royals Baseball. He enjoyed reading books on many different subjects and had a strong knowledge and love for American and World History. Richard was a great friend to the people in his life and he enjoyed sharing his humor and wit. He was a member of the Hastings Rotary Club (Paul Harris Fellow medallion recipient), Masons, Sertoma (where he was awarded their Service to Mankind Award), the Adams County Agriculture Society Board of Directors, United Way Board of Directors, was a Notary Public, and was an Admiral in The Great Navy of the State of Nebraska. Richard was also involved with Global Volunteers, where he traveled to Russia to serve others.
He is survived by his wife, Ginger Asmus of Hastings; children, Melissa (Chuck) Leierer of Kingwood, Texas, Todd (Jennifer) Asmus of Lincoln, Carrie Asmus of Palatine, Illinois, and stepdaughter, Carolyn (Adam) Schwindt of Indianapolis, Indiana. His grandchildren include Christian and Hannah Leierer of Kingwood, Texas, and Emma, Norah, and Elliott Asmus of Lincoln. He is also survived by his sisters and brothers-in-law, Dona and Tony Vecchi of Rapid City, South Dakota, Larry and Twyla Miller and Jeff Miller, both of Huron, South Dakota, along with numerous friends and several nieces, and a nephew.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his first wife, Diana.
Funeral services are scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in York, with the Reverends Mike Neidow and Ben Kaiser officiating. Military Honors will be rendered at the church. Private family inurnment will take place at the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings at a later date. Visitation is scheduled from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday evening at the mortuary in York. Richard’s service will be broadcasted at www.emmanuelyorkne.com. COVID-19 Funeral Guidelines will be implemented with social distancing and masks encouraged. Memorials may be directed to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Online condolences may be sent to his family at www.metzmortuary.com. Metz Mortuary in York is handling services.
