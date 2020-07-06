Fairfield, Nebraska resident, Richard Lee “Dick” Laaker, 68, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings, with Pastor Paul Warneke officiating. Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery at 1 p.m. in Fairfield, Nebraska. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. with family present 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home, and one hour prior to services at the church. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Dick was born December 29, 1951, in Fremont, Nebraska to Lawrence and Marion (Nelson) Laaker. He married Lynn Whitmore on September 8, 1973, in Fremont; to this union, they were blessed with two children. Dick owned and operated Dick’s Garage in Fairfield for over 40 years; retiring in August of 2018. He was a Head Elder and served on the Executive Board at Zion Lutheran Church. His hobbies included woodworking and creating his own masterpieces as well as gardening.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gordon and Helen Whitmore; and brother-in-law, Eugene Whitmore.
Survivors include wife, Lynn Laaker of Fairfield; children and spouses, Scott and Roberta Laaker of Deshler, and Theresa and Brian Mangers of Juniata; seven grandchildren; brother and spouse, Leroy and Kathleen Laaker of Arlington; sisters and spouses, Ann and Robert Babcock of Sun City, Arizona, Mary and Herman Tenhoff of Ayr; brother-in-law, William Whitmore of Omaha; sister-in-law, Susan Whitmore of Yutan; many nieces, nephews, friends and family.
