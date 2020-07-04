Fairfield, Nebraska, resident Richard Lee Laaker, 68, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings, Nebraska.
Services are 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, at Zion Lutheran Church in Hastings with Pastor Paul Warneke officiating. Burial will be at Fairfield Cemetery at 1 p.m. at Fairfield. Visitation is 1-7 p.m. with family present 5–7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 7, at the funeral home, and one hour prior to services at the church.
Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. Memorials may be given to the family to be established at a later date.
Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
