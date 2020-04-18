Deweese, Nebraska, resident Richard L Mazour, 76, died Saturday, April 18, 2020, at the Good Samaritan Society Perkins Pavilion at Hastings Village.
Visitation is 4-8 p.m. Monday, April 20, at the Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior. Private family services are Tuesday, April 21, at Our Lady of Assumption Catholic Church in Deweese with the Rev. Corey Harrison officiating. Burial will be at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Deweese.
Memorials may go in care of the family for a later designation.
Megrue-Price Funeral Home in Superior is handling arrangements.
