Richard L. “Rich” Sanford ended his journey of life on June 10, 2020, in Tucson, Arizona.
He was born on June 20, 1934, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Louis and Frieda (Williams) Sanford. He attended Alcott Elementary, Hastings Junior High and Hastings Senior High. He graduated in 1952.
He married Patricia Creason on August 3, 1953. In 1955, Richard and Patricia moved from Hastings to Grand Island, Nebraska, where they resided for 32 years.
He served in the U.S. Army from 1957 to 1959. Upon discharge, he resumed his employment as a brick mason, which he continued until 1982. He then began his own residential brick mason business.
In 1987, he and his wife moved to Tucson where he was semi-retired until 1995 when he fully retired.
Survivors include sisters-in-law, Doris Sanford of Hastings and Cindy Creason of Fremont, Nebraska; brothers-in-law, Willis Horton of Hastings, Robert Creason of Fremont and John Creason of Fremont; many nephews, nieces, and great-grand-nephews and nieces; and caregiver, Anissa Barrios of Tucson, who always called herself his granddaughter.
He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Patricia; brothers, Raymond Sanford of Hastings and Louie Sanford of Hastings; brothers-in-law, Roger of Fremont, Richard Creason of Fremont and Don Crecelius of Crete, Nebraska; sister, Mary Jane Horton of Hastings; sisters-in-law, Barbara Sanford of Hastings, June Creason of Fremont, and Donna Crecelius of Crete; great-great-nephew, Benjamin Diecker.
Final resting place with graveside services is 11 a.m. at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings on July 11 with United Methodist Minister Dorothy Aspegren officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to personal choice in memory of Rich. Please join us for a luncheon following the services at 1002 N. Washington Ave. in Hastings.
