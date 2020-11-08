Former Minden, Minden, Nebraska, resident Richard R. Hubert, 70, of Norfolk passed away Thursday, November 5, 2020, in Norfolk.
Funeral service is 10 a.m. Wednesday, November 11, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Norfolk with Rev. Lee Weander officiating.
Graveside service is 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Upland Cemetery with Rev. Nathan Abel officiating.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at Our Savior Lutheran Church. Masks are required for the visitation and service. Stonacek Funeral Chapel in Norfolk is in charge of the arrangements.
Richard was born on February 6, 1950, in Minden to Carl H. and Erva (Kile) Hubert.
Survivors include his sisters, Carol (Ed) Jones of Bladen, Marcia (David) Bliss of Norfolk, Cherilynn Hubert of Norfolk, and nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Carl and Erva.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to the Richard Rodney Hubert Endowment Fund, which is used for the education and training for pastors for the LCMS.
Condolences may be expressed to the family on-line at www.stonacekfuneralchapel.com.
