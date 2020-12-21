Hastings, Nebraska, resident Richard “Rick” A. Svoboda, 69, passed away Friday, December 18, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
A private family service will be held at a later date. In honoring his wish to be cremated there is no viewing or visitation. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com.
Rick was born May 14, 1951, in Grand Island, Nebraska to Enos “Jim” and Jeanette (Trausch) Svoboda. He graduated from Adams Central High School with the class of 1969 and attended Central Community College for welding. In the early ’70s, he married Glenda Gunderson and they had two sons. They later divorced. Rick married Cindy Peterson on December 2, 1979, in Las Vegas, Nevada. He was an over the road truck driver for much of his career. Rick owned and operated Ricks Liquor in Hastings. He was a member of St. Cecilia Catholic Church and the Hastings Eagles Club. Rick enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren, they were his world. He also loved to play cards, often going into early morning hours.
Rick is survived by his wife, Cindy Svoboda of Hastings; children, Rob (Alma) Svoboda of Hastings, Steve (Melissa) Svoboda of Glenvil, Nickolas Svoboda, and Kimberly Svoboda both of Hastings; seven grandchildren, Zach Svoboda, Makenzie Svoboda, Rachel Svoboda, Elizabeth Svoboda, Jacob Deckert, Breanna Svoboda, and Titan Kehn; siblings, Dave (Deb) Svoboda, Don (Denetta) Svoboda, Kathy Svoboda all of Hastings, and Alan (Renee) Svoboda of Holdrege; along with numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Kenny Svoboda.
