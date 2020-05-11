Richard W. Leininger

Richard William Leininger, 78, of Ravenna, Nebraska, died Thursday May 7, 2020, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island.
A Mass of Christian Burial is 11 a.m. Thursday, May 14, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Ravenna. Father Richard Piontkowski and Father Sid Bruggeman will officiate. Rosary is 6 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Graveside Services with Military Honors will be held at the Sutton Catholic Cemetery at a later date. Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna is assisting the family.
Richard William Leininger was born September 9, 1941, in the Sutton Hospital to Theodore Leininger and Farra (Wiley) Leininger. Richard graduated with the class of 1959 from Sutton High School, where he was voted Sports King his senior year. Following his high school graduation, Richard attended Fairbury Junior College on a one year scholarship to play football. When he returned to Sutton, Nebraska, he farmed and operated a hay baling business with his brother, Pat Leininger.
Richard joined the Army Reserves in 1964. Private Leininger graduated from the United States Army Training Center in Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, on December 21, 1965, receiving Honors in Physical Combat and Outstanding Trainee in Physical Fitness for Company D of NE. In the spring of 1968, he was called to active duty with the 295th Ordnance Company and moved to Fort Carson, Colorado, to begin training. The Company left Colorado in October 1968, after a visit by the Army Chief of Staff, General William C. Westmoreland. The venerable Army Chief of Staff, commented that the 295th was one of the best ammunition companies he had seen. While serving his country in Vietnam, Richard achieved the rank of Sergeant Leininger. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army for seven years.
When he returned home after Vietnam, Richard continued to farm and ranch with his brother, Pat. In 1984, he left Sutton and moved to the Sandhills, ranching in many different locations. Richard met his future wife, Nancy, while living in the Sandhills, where they were married in April 1993.
In addition to his love of ranching and working with horses, he also enjoyed dances and country music. Richard was an avid lifelong athlete. He was a member of Golden Gloves Boxing, Lincoln Running Club and lifted weights daily. In his later years, his love of competition didn’t end. He participated in local runs as well as the Senior Olympics, bringing home medals from all. While living in Sherman County, Richard was the Leader of an Equine Care and Management 4-H Club. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion, Amerifax Cattle Association and American Breeders Service.
During his time at the VA Medical Center in Grand Island, he continued to live life to the fullest. While living at the VA, he earned the name Mr. Muscles, enjoyed playing Bingo with his friends and family and was lovingly cared for by the staff. Richard had a strong Catholic faith. He didn’t just speak about his faith, he lived it. Richard possessed undeniable warmth for the other patients at the hospital. Quite frequently he would be seen encouraging others when they needed reassurance. During his final days, the friendships he had with the hospital staff were unmistakable. It was said housekeepers, nurses, police, kitchen workers, doctors, either visited or called. Many had been touched by his heart as well as his funny and caring ways. Uncle Dick will be missed by all.
He is survived by his two sisters; Karen Doyle of Grand Island and Jenny Korte-Ellis of Hastings; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Gary Patrick; and his wife, Nancy.
Memorials are suggested to the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
