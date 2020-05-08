Richard W. Leininger May 8, 2020 May 8, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Richard William Leininger, 78, of Ravenna, Nebraska, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, at the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Grand Island. Arrangements are pending at Rasmussen Funeral Home in Ravenna. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Obit Obits Richard William Leininger Grand Island Nebraska Arrangement Veterans Affairs Medical Center Funeral Home Pend Recommended for you Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGov. Pete Ricketts: Steps to get Nebraska growingMass COVID-19 testing completed at Good Samaritan nursing homeAdams County hits 200 mark with COVID-19 tallyDemolition work begins at Hastings Regional CenterHastings tailor gives masks to PTSRSouth Heartland reports 9 new COVID-19 casesAdams County COVID-19 death toll increases to fourTrumbull native featured on 'Today Show'Adams County COVID-19 case tally ticks up by fourAdams County's fifth COVID-19 death announced Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Upcoming Events May 11 Itty Bitty Story Time Mon, May 11, 2020 May 13 Preschool story hour for ages 3-6 Wed, May 13, 2020 May 13 All ages story time Wed, May 13, 2020 May 14 Toddler Time Thu, May 14, 2020
