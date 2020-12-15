Former Hastings, Nebraska, resident Richard W. Wisner, 90, passed away Saturday, December 12, 2020 in Denver, Colorado.
Services are pending with DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Hastings in Nebraska.
