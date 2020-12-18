Former Hastings, Nebraska resident Richard Wilsey Wisner, 90, passed away on December 12, 2020, in Denver, Colorado.
Per his wishes, he will be cremated and buried in his and Lavina’s plot in the Parkview Cemetery in Hastings at a later date. DeWitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service is handling arrangements.
Memorials may be directed to his family for a later designation.
Condolences can be left at www.dewittfuneral.com
Born in Hastings on October 10, 1930, he was the son of Wilsey R. Wisner and Carrie E. (Russell) Wisner. After graduation from Hastings High School, he married Lavina A. Hinrichs on August 7, 1953. Other than the time they lived in California while he was in the Navy, they lived in Hastings until moving to Denver in 2018. They were married for over 66 years until Lavina passed away on February 21, 2020.
Richard served in the Navy on aircraft carriers during the Korean War. He was a proud veteran and saw the Korean War Memorial in Washington D.C. on one of the Nebraska Korean War Veterans Honor Flights
He is survived by three children; Richard D. (Brenda) Wisner, James R. Wisner, and Sheila M. (Sean) Grosvenor; 5 grandchildren; and nineteen great-grandchildren.
He was predeceased by his parents; wife, Lavina; grandchild, Shane Grosvenor; and great-grandchild, Jonathon Richard Roser.
