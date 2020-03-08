Hastings, Nebraska, resident Rita M. Jaworski, 69, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society – Grand Island Village in Grand Island, NE.
Rosary will be at Butler Volland Chapel Hastings on Tuesday, March 10, at 7:30 p.m. with Mass of Christian Burial on Wednesday, March 11, at 1:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. There will be a lunch preceding the Mass from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at St. Michael’s Theisen Hall.
Rita Mary (Botkin) Jaworski was born in Kansas City, MO, on January 29, 1951, and left this earthly life at the age of 69. Her family lived in Missouri, Ohio and Pennsylvania before moving to Omaha in 1967. She was a graduate of Omaha Burke High School and an Honor Graduate of the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.
She married Thomas H. Jaworski on March 16, 1973. Rita taught country school for four years, raised her family and then started a 25-year career as an instructor with Mid-Nebraska Community Services. Since retiring, she worked part time teaching classes at Calico Cottage Quilt Shop in Hastings.
An accomplished seamstress and quilter, Rita earned many Blue Ribbons at the County and State Fairs. Rita was very active in the Hastings Quilters Guild and also served on the Executive Board of the Nebraska Quilters Guild, which also awarded her the Variable Star Award in 2002 for her contributions to quilting.
Rita was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence A and Dorothy L Botkin and her sister, Louis Botkin Keng.
She is survived by her husband, Tom of 46 years; daughter, Sarah (Greg) Fisher; sons, Adam (Christy) and Jonathan (Janelle); sisters, Edna Franks (Rocky Ryun) and Laura Stang (Mark Byrne); brother Dale (Lisa) Botkin; and 8 grandchildren; nieces and cousins.
Memorials may be given to the University of Nebraska Foundation (for the International Quilt Museum Education and Outreach Programs); Morrison Cancer Center; American Cancer Society; and St. Michael’s Catholic Church – Hastings.
