Hastings, Nebraska, resident Robert Allen “Bob” Straatmann, 55, passed away Sunday, January 17, 2021, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, January 25, at Butler Volland Chapel in Hastings with Pastor Greg Lindenberger officiating. Burial will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be 2-5 p.m. Sunday with family present and one hour prior to service at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. The service will be live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh.
For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the visitation and funeral. Your cooperation is appreciated. Since there are material sharing restrictions, we ask that you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can do that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bob was born March 23, 1965, in Grand Island, NE to Lloyd & Jean (Bell) Straatmann. He graduated from Giltner High School in 1983. Bob married Christina “Chris” Christenson on August 17, 1984, in Belleville, Kansas; she preceded him in death on March 28, 2005.
Bob was employed as a non-food receiving manager at Allen’s for 35 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and raising birds. Bob’s greatest passions were his children, grandchildren, and listening to music.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Christina “Chris” Straatmann; two sisters, Brenda Fowler and Rochelle Straatmann; grandparents; and beloved pets, dog Toby and cockatiel Lucifer.
Survivors include his children, Jana (Steven) Connot of Hastings and Brady (Stoney) Straatmann of Hastings; grandchildren, Blake and Bradyn Connot, and Hunter and Ashlynn Straatmann; girlfriend and best friend, Jolene Boyle of Hastings; Jolene’s children, Jamie Hartman of Hastings, Hope Boyle of Kansas and Brady Boyle of Kansas; fur baby, Louis; brother, Brent Straatmann of Wymore, NE; aunt and uncle (second parents) Kathy and Steve Hosier of Giltner; and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
