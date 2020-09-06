Hastings, Nebraska, resident Robert “Bob” Frank, 99, died Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Azria Health Blue Hill in Blue Hill.
Services will be held at a later date. Private family burial will be at the Harvard Cemetery in Harvard.
Visitation is 4-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, at the Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings. Wearing face mask is encouraged for the protection of those who more vulnerable to illness.
Apfel Funeral Home of Hastings is in care of the family. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.apfelfuneralhome.com.
Memorials may be given to Nebraska Educational TV, First United Methodist Church of Hastings, and cancer research.
