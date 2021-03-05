Robert Cole “Bob” Buckley of Sun City West, Arizona passed away February 19, 2021 at the age of 91. He was born on January 24, 1930 in St. Louis, MO, the son of James O. and Daisy Buckley. Bob spent his formative years in Moline, IL, and following his graduation from Moline High School, attended the University of Chicago and the Columbia College of Radio and Television.
Bob began his broadcasting career at radio and television stations in both Carthage and Rock Island, IL, and soon after met his future wife Nancy Ruff. Bob then moved to Hastings, NE in January 1956 where he became the weatherman at the inaugural NBC affiliate, KHAS-TV. Bob and Nancy were married in April of that year and began raising their family.
Over the next decade, Bob held a variety of roles at the TV station, culminating in the position of Assistant Manager. He left the field of broadcasting in 1965 to open the Robert C. Buckley Insurance Agency, where he worked until his retirement in 1991. Throughout his adult life, Bob was committed to serving his community and was active in local city government, in service clubs and a variety of board positions.
Upon retirement, Bob and Nancy relocated to Sun City West to enjoy the sunshine and the end of Nebraska winters, and for many years they also escaped the hot desert summers for the mountains of Estes Park, CO.
Bob is survived by his wife of almost 65 years, Nancy; his son Tom Buckley and wife Anne (of Zionsville, IN) and their four children Jonathan, David, Megan and Daniel; and his daughter Liz Balmer and husband Tom (of Charlottesville, VA). Bob is preceded in death by his parents and his eldest son Jim.
A private family memorial will be held at Sunland Mortuary in Sun City.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.