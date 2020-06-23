Hastings, Nebraska resident, Robert “Bob” Duane Horton, 74, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020 at CHI Health, St. Elizabeth Hospital in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Services will be Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10 a.m. at the Berean Bible Church in Hastings with Pastors Paul Knott and Sonny Birnie officiating. Visitation will be Thursday, June 25, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. with family present from 5-7 p.m. at the Apfel Funeral Home Chapel. The Berean Bible Church will be live streaming the service on their Facebook site. Condolences may be sent to the family from www.apfelfuneralhome.com. Apfel Funeral Home in Hastings is in care of the family. Memorials may be given to the family.
Bob was born July 20, 1945 to Gerald and Clara (Jackson) Horton in Inavale, Nebraska. He graduated from Riverton High School in 1963. He attended Kearney State College in Kearney, Nebraska receiving his education degree. He married Donna Anson on May 28, 1977 in Lincoln, Nebraska. He was Chief Probation officer in Hastings retiring in 2012. He then was the Men’s Director at Crossroads retiring in 2017.
Bob was a member of the Berean Bible Church in Hastings. He helped with AWANA for 30 years, he was a church elder, and led a life group. He was on the board for ASAAP. He was probation officer of the year. Bob loved God, people and serving people. He enjoyed sports and was an encyclopedia of sports information, and loving Husker football and Yankee baseball.
He is survived by his wife, Donna; daughters, Nicole Horton and Kristen (Sonny) Birnie; two grandchildren, Josiah and Taylor Birnie; mother and father-in-law, LeRoy and Isabell Anson; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Keith (Darla) Anson, Janice (William) Gear and Craig (Nancy) Anson; and numerous nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister and brother-in-law, Carol (Harold) Shannon; and granddaughter, Jordyn Birnie.
