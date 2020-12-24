The life's journey of Robert D. Molle ended in his rural home in Phillips, Nebraska, on December 18, 2020 at the age of 92. His fervent desire was to make his transition in the home he designed, built and loved. His loving daughter and caregiver, Pamela Hervert, gave him this gift in helping him actualize this dream.
A private family service will be held at All Faiths Funeral Home. A Celebration of life and burial will be held at a later date.
Robert was born on May 15, 1928, in Columbus to Elmer and Ethel (Able) Molle. After graduating from Lodge Pole High School, he attended a Bible College in Colorado Springs for two years, and was a minister for four years before choosing to follow his European ancestors in becoming a building contractor. In his lifetime he built approximately 500 homes. Working with his brother Donald and nephew Jack was important to him. Bob was a skillful and hardworking contractor producing quality homes with a work ethic of honesty and integrity. His stubborn nature and determined traits aided in his success. He was inventive in trying new things and pursuing in his own way. He was very methodical and precise. He stated being a perfectionist was not always necessarily a good thing. He is remembered as having a witty spirit.
Bob was a person of strong faith. He was an active member of The United Methodist Church in Phillips. He loved his church. He grew wiser in his spiritual growth and came to appreciate true rewards of life: being family, love and a personal relationship with God. His daily goal was to be a blessing to someone. His gentle spirit, kind and sensitive heart was his guide.
Bob was a man of many talents and interests. He was a good ice skater, loved hunting and fishing, water skiing, and croquet. There were two true passions for which he is remembered. He was so proud of becoming a licensed instrument pilot in 1972. He was known for being a good instrument pilot. Other pilots actually asked him to fly with them on special flights. He loved flying in the clouds. In fact, his wonderful neighbors were talking about taking him on one final flight but his health failed before this came to fruition. The other passion in his life was polka dancing. He loved the music and found it challenging to learn all the unusual dance steps. He can still be seen occasionally on Big Joe Polka Show and Mollie B. Polka Show with his special friend, Erma Jean Scharff.
