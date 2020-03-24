Robert Dean Hesman, Sr. died of myositis, Sunday, March 22, 2020, at Bryan Memorial Hospital in Lincoln after a short and sudden illness.
He was 77 years, five months and four days old. He was a resident of Bladen, Nebraska.
Bob was born September 28, 1942, at home near Blue Hill, Nebraska, to Fred and Mary Irene (Barton) Hesman. He was baptized June 9, 1946, at St. John Lutheran church in Chester, and confirmed into the Lutheran church on March 30, 1958, at Calvary Lutheran Church in Rosemont. He graduated in 1962 from Bladen High School.
He enlisted in and spent four years, three months and 11 days in United States Marine Corps where he achieved the rank of lance corporal. He served in Vietnam and was a Marine to the very end. In the Marine Corps, Bob served in the motor pool and his love of driving big trucks carried over into civilian life. He became an over-the-road truck driver. He saw the 48 contiguous states and one accidental foray into Canada.
On a cold Saturday, November 12, 1966, Bob wed his high school sweetheart and love of his life, Shearld Dee Pickerill at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Blue Hill. Together they had four children, Tina Hesman Saey (Robert Saey) of Silver Spring, Maryland.; Robert D. Hesman, I, (Stacey Grandstaff) of Woodbine, Iowa; Joseph M. Hesman (Stacey Shirk) of Lee’s Summit, Missouri.; and Robert Allen Hesman (Mary Smith) of Holdrege.
Bob was a man of few words, but the ones he used were sometimes creative, including “wherewhat.” He was very strong in his faith. He loved traveling and his family. He enjoyed history and his remote control.
He is preceded in death by his mother, Mary Irene Hesman; granddaughter, Bethany Hope Hesman; niece, Patricia Ann Hesman, and mother-in-law and father-in-law, Helen and Grey Pickerill, Sr.
He is survived by his father, Fred P. of Grand Island; wife; children; grandchildren, Michaella, Beau, Marcus, Timothy, Samuel, Elissa, Kris and Jackson; brothers, Victor (Jean) of Hastings, Neil (Judy) of Grand Island, Wayne (Janelle) of Doniphan; sister, Judy (Keith) Kirstine of Lincoln; sister-in-law, Penny (Robert) Vath of Hastings; brother-in-law, Grey (Karol) Pickerill, Jr., Glenvil; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, services will be at a later date. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.mertenbutlermortuary.com. Merten-Butler Mortuary in Blue Hill is in charge of arrangements.
