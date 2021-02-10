Robert E. Niemeier, 98, died on February 4th, 2021 at Providence Place Memory Care in Hastings. He was born on August 2nd, 1922 to August H. Niemeier Sr. and Mathilde (tenBensel) Niemeier in Holbrook, Nebraska. He grew up in the area and graduated from Holbrook High School in 1940. Robert enlisted in the United States Navy in October of 1942. He served as a radioman on an LCI (G) amphibious assault ship during WWII in the Pacific, achieving the rank of RM 2/C. He was honorably discharged on Jan. 14th of 1946.
On August 10th, 1958 he married Phyllis E. Hyde, she preceded him in death on March 21, 2002. The couple made their home in Cambridge. He worked on the family farm and traveled from Texas to California on a harvesting crew. He also worked briefly for the railroad. He later worked for the Cambridge COOP in the fertilizer dept. for 28 years. Robert was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in Cambridge and the American Legion. Following the death of his wife, Phyllis, he was a staple at the Cambridge Senior Center.
He was proceeded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis; his brother, Edward; sister, Mathilde Forman; and half-siblings, Adolph, Rudolph, Pauline, August, Albert, Emma, Raymond, and Lee.
Survivors include his daughter, Marlene Holtz (Ron) of Pataskala, OH; daughter, Kelly Warrick (Joe) of Hastings; grandchildren, Julia Coppoc (Will) of Lawton, OK, Christopher Holtz (fiancé-Sabrina) of Perrysburg, OH, Madeline Warrick of Montevideo, Uruguay, Nicole Wygant (Andy) of Cincinnati, OH, Bryant Warrick of Hastings; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to all of the wonderful staff at Providence Place of Hastings and the caring hospice staff from Asera Care for their love and compassion for Bob and his family. You are all like family to us now!
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 12th, 2021 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. at the Lockenour-Jones Mortuary in Cambridge. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 13th, 2021 at the Trinity United Methodist Church in Cambridge with Pastor Greg Linenberger of Hastings officiating. Interment will be in the Fairview Cemetery of Cambridge with Military Honors. Memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church, the Cambridge Senior Center, or given to the family for a memorial to be established at a later date. Lockenour-Jones Mortuary entrusted with arrangements.
