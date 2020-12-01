Robert Joseph Hrnchir of Trenton, Nebraska, entered the arms of Jesus on Friday, November 27, 2020, at Community Hospital in McCook. He was 78 years old.
Robert “Bob” was born January 2, 1942, to parents Henry James and Clyta Cleon (Davis) Hrnchir in Colby, Kansas. He was the oldest of 11 children. Bob graduated from Atwood High School in 1960. He then entered the Army, where he served overseas, and was honorably discharged in 1964.
On November 12, 1966, he was united in marriage to Cheryl Ann Schuetz at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Purcell, Kansas. God richly blessed this union with seven children. They made their home south of Trenton where Bob farmed, raised cattle, and enjoyed maintaining his farm and improving his home for his family.
Bob was a devout Catholic who found peace and comfort in Our Lord. His children grew to share in his faith and devotion, and this continues on through his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He treasured time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, making many memories including tractor rides, walks around the farm, and learning to shoot the BB gun.
Bob was an active member of St. James Catholic Church in Trenton where he took up collection and rang and tolled the church bell for many years, a responsibility he passed on to his youngest son, Matt. He was a third-degree member of McCook Knights of Columbus and a member of Trenton American Legion Post 337.
Preceding him in death were infant child, Terry Jo; son, David Ryan Hrnchir; four infant grandchildren and four infant great-grandchildren; parents, Henry and Clyta Hrnchir; an infant brother and an infant sister; sisters, Donna Plourd and Zanetta Schnee; brothers-in-law, Mike Plourd and Chris Kefalas; and father-in-law and mother-in-law, Gerald and Elizabeth Schuetz.
He is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl of Trenton; children, Robert H. Hrnchir and wife, Patricia, of Hastings; daughter-in-law, Charlee Hrnchir of Trenton; Sheila Horinek and husband, Kelvin, of Atwood, KS; Gerald (Matt) Hrnchir of Trenton; Brenda Miller and husband, Travis, of Culbertson; and Lori Malleck and husband, Justin, of McCook; 24 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; siblings, Sister Mary Jo Hrnchir of Omaha; Kathy Kefalas of Austin, TX; Gene (Meredith) Hrnchir of Atwood, KS; Jane (Dale) Mitchem of McCook; Patty Scarborough of Larned, KS; Zandra (Ron) Carmichael of Omaha; brother-in-law Jerry Schnee of Atwood, KS; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A Private Family Rosary and Mass of Christian Burial was Monday, November 30, at St. James Catholic Church in Trenton with Father Christopher Miller celebrating. Interment was in the St. Cyril and Methodius Catholic Cemetery in Rawlins County, Kansas.
Memorials are suggested to the family of Bob Hrnchir for future designation. Online condolences may be left at herrmannfh.com. Herrmann-Jones Funeral Chapel is entrusted with arrangements.
