Hastings, Nebraska, resident Robert L. “Bob” Williams, 78, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial service with Masonic and Eastern Star memorial tribute will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 25, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings, with Rev. Stefanie Hayes officiating. The service will be offered live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Grace United Methodist Church, Job’s Daughters Bethel #8, or Hastings York Rite Bodies. For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the service. Your cooperation is appreciated. Due to material sharing restrictions, we ask you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can provide that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the Williams Family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.