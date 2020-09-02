Hastings, Nebraska, resident Robert L. “Bob” Williams, 78, passed away Monday, August 31, 2020, at Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
Memorial service with Masonic and Eastern Star memorial tribute will be 10 a.m. Friday, September 25, at Grace United Methodist Church in Hastings, with Rev. Stefanie Hayes officiating. The service will be offered live-streamed on Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home’s Facebook page. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/lbvfh. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 24, from 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. with family present 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be given to Grace United Methodist Church, Job’s Daughters Bethel #8, or Hastings York Rite Bodies. For the health and safety of others, face masks are required for those attending the service. Your cooperation is appreciated. Due to material sharing restrictions, we ask you bring your own pen for signing the registration book or memorial envelopes. If you do not bring one, we can provide that for you. Private condolences may be sent to the Williams Family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bob was born June 2, 1942, in Marshalltown, Iowa to Roy and Opal (Wolf) Williams. He was baptized at Garwin United Methodist Church and graduated from Dike High School in Dike, Iowa. After high school, Bob completed two years of Automotive and Diesel Mechanic School in Kansas City. Bob served in the U.S. Air Force from February 1, 1964 to January 31, 1968. He married Mary E. Grothen on February 20, 1966, in Hastings.
Bob owned Bob Williams Automotive and was an RV and ASE certified mechanic. He was a member of Grace United Methodist Church, Masonic Lodge #317, Acacia Chapter of the Eastern Star, York Rite, Job’s Daughters, Tehama Shrine, Scottish Rite, Red Cross of the Constantine, and United Commercial Travelers.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents; niece, Christine Williams; and nephew, Daryl Williams.
Survivors include wife, Mary Williams of Hastings; children and spouses, Barbara and Keith White of Long Beach, California, Richard Williams of Hastings, Andrea Williams of Lincoln, Janet and Brad Johnson of Unadilla, Lisa and Jerrad Oakley of Anderson, Indiana; grandchildren and spouses, Nicholas and Katrina White, Abigail White, Stephen White, Elizabeth Johnson, Aprille Johnson, Elliot Johnson, Coleman Oakley, Noa Oakley; brother and spouse, Jim and Jan Williams of Long Beach, California; numerous nieces and nephews.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.