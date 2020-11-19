Hastings, Nebraska resident Robert L. Gestring, 90, passed away Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at his home.
Because of the current pandemic situation, the family will have a private gathering only. There will be no visitation or viewing. The service will be held at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Hastings with Father Jeremy Hazuka officiating. Burial with military rites by Hastings Military Honor Guard will be at Parkview Cemetery in Hastings. The service will be streamed live on St. Michael’s Catholic Church’s Facebook page. This will start at 10 a.m. Monday, November 23rd. The direct link for that page is www.facebook.com/STMHastings.
Memorials may be given to Hastings Catholic Schools or St. Michael’s Catholic Church. Private condolences may be sent to the family at www.lbvfh.com. Livingston Butler Volland Funeral Home & Cremation Center is serving the family.
Bob was born on August 6th, 1930, on a farm in Cowles, the youngest of 11 children of Henry and Emma (Knigge) Gestring.
Bob served in the U.S. Army from 1951 to 1954 during the Korean War where he guarded the Panama Canal. He then served in the Army Reserves beginning in 1954 and was honorably discharged in 1960. He married Patricia Lemke, celebrating more than 68 years together.
Bob worked for the U.S. Postal Service for 38 years starting as a mail carrier and ending his career as Superintendent of Mails. He loved his work and thoroughly enjoyed fellowship with his co-workers. Bob was an avid St. Cecilia sports fan and could be found on the sidelines of football games moving the chains and running the clock at basketball games. He took great pride in his family and always cherished their time together.
Bob was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church and was a past President of St. Michael’s Men’s Club. Bob also served as President of St. Cecilia’s Activities Association and was inducted into St. Cecilia’s Hall of Fame. He was a member of the Disabled American Vets, Veterans of Foreign Wars, American Legion, and was a Third Degree Knight in the Knights of Columbus.
Bob was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Gestring of Hastings; daughters and spouses, Kathy (Tony) Richardson of Ayr, Pam (Steve) Reilly of Seward and Brenda (Vince) Sutton of Lincoln; grandchildren and spouses, Melissa (Drew) Taft of Hastings, Travis (Amber) Patterson of Hastings, Jessica (Matt) Dominy of Seward, Nathan Renter of Lincoln, Brock (Elaine) Sutton of Santa Monica, CA and Garrett (Robyn) Sutton of Lincoln; great-grandchildren, Emily, Lily, Chloe, Grady, Oliver, Isaac, Luna, Madison and Kennedy; brother, Keith Gestring of Napa Valley, CA, along with many other family members and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.