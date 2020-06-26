Macon, Nebraska, resident Robert L. Horton “Uncle Bob”, 79, went to be with our Lord on Thursday, June 25, 2020.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Monday, June 29, at Macon Union Cemetery with the Rev. Philip Sloat officiating. The family asks that you bring a lawn chair for comfort and to assist with recommended social distancing. Visitation will be held from 2-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 28, at Craig Funeral Home in Minden. Current CDC recommendations will be followed. Memorials in Robert’s honor are kindly suggested to the family for later designation. Craig Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
